Rumor: Dwayne Johnson and Margot Robbie want the SnyderVerse restored

Fans of the DC Extended Universe are eager to discover what Warner Bros. is preparing for them. Some of the movies on the way are The Suicide Squad and Black Adam, starring Margot Robbie and Dwayne Johnson, respectively. New information maintains that both actors want the SnyderVerse to be restored by Warner Bros. An impressive campaign has been unleashed on social networks that seeks to bring Zack Snyder’s vision back to the DCEU but so far there are no visible fruits. Read on for all the details.

One more time, Daniel Richtman appears online to share interesting rumors about the stars of DC Films. The influencer is popular for learning in-depth details about Hollywood, secrets about the state of the industry that are confirmed shortly after. On this occasion, the tweeter also reports that Dwayne Johnson is pressuring Warner to have Henry Cavill appear as Superman in Black adam, with this effort would drive the return of the SnyderVerse in the game, something that fans want madly.

As if the above weren’t enough, Richtman also mention that Margot robbie is very, very interested in continuing to appear as Harley Quinn in the DCEU, but directed by Zack snyder. The truth is that the character already forms for the SnyderVerse but Warner Bros. wants to take things in another direction. Will we see his dreams come true in the future? Unfortunately, the last word is not the fans, but the senior gentlemen in charge of running the studio (and their plans do not seem to be the best or include Zack snyder in the path).

The DC Extended Universe still has many plans for the future, but none include the biggest superheroes of the world. Zack snyder. In addition to Black adam Y The Suicide Squad, the study is already developing The Flash and Aquaman 2. The great mystery of all this is knowing how Warner Bros. intends to continue making sense of history without Batman or Superman, what will happen to the Justice League? Although the Snyder cut It does not seem to be canon, the 2017 version made it very clear that more things will come in the future for the super team, but Warner does not seem to show signs of another great reunion, why continue to produce movies? Do any of them intend to make a radical change in the saga, forever modifying the past?

The next DCEU movie is The Suicide Squad and it is worth wondering if it will be able to redeem its predecessor. James Gunn did an excellent job with the Guardians of the Galaxy superheroes – 91%, that’s why fans of the genre have full confidence in the director and his ideas. Through leaked images of the social recordings months ago, we were able to notice that the characters drawn by James They are very close to the versions of the comics, a detail that enchanted the public and generated good reviews among the most studious of the subject. We will soon find out if the adventure in general is up to the task.

In addition to Margot Robbie as the always necessary Harley Quinn, in the cast of The Suicide Squad we will also find John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosio, Taika Waititi, Alicia braga, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, among many others. James Gunn and Warner Bros. put a crazy cast in production, and that will bring them huge benefits when it hits theaters and on the HBO Max platform.

The Suicide Squad opens on August 5. Black Adam has a release scheduled for July 29, 2022.

