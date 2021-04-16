Rumor: Disney Plans To Make Xenomorphs “Friendly” In Alien Franchise

In 2017 we had the last installment of the Alien saga, Alien: Covenant – 69%, which continued the story started with Prometheus – 73% but connected it more directly with the first film in the franchise, Alien – The Eighth Passenger – 97%. Unfortunately for the studio, the film failed at the box office and Ridley Scott’s plans to stay at the front appeared to be ruined. With Disney’s purchase of Fox there is a new hope for Alien, but will it please fans? A new report from That Hashtag Show revealed details about what the mouse company is developing and some aspects can be disturbing.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

According to the site, Ridley scott presented Disney with a script proposal to continue the story of Alien: CovenantBut this was “confusing and inconsistent,” so the executives decided they wanted a completely new version. That Hashtag Show says new writers have been hired and are working on a reboot, but what is surprising are the details of the new script.

The characters from the previous films are left out of the project; neither Sigourney Weaver will return as Ellen Ripley nor Michael Fassbender as the android David. However, we will have a new female lead named Fiona, for whom a Mary Elizabeth Winstead-type actress is being sought (Scott Pilgrim vs. The Ex From The Girl Of Your Dreams – 82%, 10 Cloverfield Avenue – 90%, Fargo – 97%), and is described as a survivor, the only realist in a group of idealists looking for a new planet to inhabit.

While traveling in a spaceship in search of the aforementioned new world, and as happens in other Alien installments in a traditional way, the crew members come into contact with the alien eggs and someone is parasitized, so a xenomorph emerges from it. The big change that has attracted a lot of attention from sites like Explica.co and Cinemascomics is the possibility that we will see good xenomorphs.

Also read: Alien and Predator movies accused of being racist and reinforcing stereotypes

In the plot this would be justified in this way: Fiona captures a Face Hugger and raises it in a tank. As the xenomorph grows, it has a bond with the woman, so instead of attacking it, it follows its orders and is friendly with humans. She uses it to hunt down other bad xenomorphs.

The idea is not bad at first, we can remember that in Alien: The Resurrection – 54% we already saw something more or less similar, but we will have to wait. That Hashtag Show assures that it is a first draft, so several details could change and in the end only keep the essential elements of the story briefly outlined earlier.

A human-friendly xenomorph would be quite a novelty, in Alien: Covenant The first xenomorphs seemed to have some kind of link with the android David, but he was the villain of the story, so we will have to wait to find out if the Disney project convinces the fans.

Don’t leave without reading: James Cameron would have considered making Alien 5 with Sigourney Weaver and Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Alien franchise, despite its box office failures and its terrible setbacks and quality drops, continues to be of interest to the general public, which is why Disney will not abandon it. Before the purchase of Fox it was not very clear what the plans were, but it is believed that the aftermath of Alien: Covenant they were discarded. This new opportunity with Disney could be the key to resurrecting one of the most iconic properties of science fiction.

In addition to the Alien franchise, Disney has in its hands the Predator, another legendary science fiction alien who will return with a new movie that is already in the works; said to be a reboot and not a sequel to The Predator – 41%.