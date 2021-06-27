Rumor: Disney is planning to release a reboot of the Young Indiana Jones Chronicles – .

Outside of Star Wars, Lucasfilm has in its hands another of the most important and transcendent adventure franchises from classic to modern cinema, and it is Indiana Jones. After Han Solo, Harrison Ford’s second most famous role is that of the popular archaeologist who has faced the most entertaining obstacles since his first appearance in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark – 95%.

His impact on the entertainment industry has been such that the character has been recognized as one of the best in terms of his development within popular culture, in addition, in 2003 the American Film Institute named him the Best Film Hero. One of the peculiarities of the character created by George Lucas, who in almost all his films has had Steven Spielberg as director, is that despite the difference in years between the first three films, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – 78% and the fifth film that has James Mangold in the director’s chair, it has always been sought to maintain its essence with the only face that can be recognized as Indy.

Of course, over the years it would be difficult for new adventures to continue to arise because his interpreter is already 78 years old, so his farewell to that popular hat will be done with Indiana Jones 5, a tape that is currently being filmed and that is awaits its premiere in 2022. Both the fans and Ford himself have ensured that no one else could bring the character to life as the Blade Runner actor has done – 90%, but everyone knows that Indy’s adventures are endless.

Unlike James Bond, who in each era is played by a different actor with the intention of keeping it current, many are faithful to Harrison’s Indiana and have been reluctant to accept another actor in the role. In fact, in the decade of 1990 a youthful version of the personage appeared for a series and some films for television; on The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles who played the famous archaeologist for the longest time was Sean Patrick Flanery (Born a Champion – 87%).

This series had about 40 episodes, of which, it is rumored, only 28 were broadcast after the project was canceled. Although there are those who consider that the project was on the right track, the reception was not the best during its broadcast on ABC, having spent about $ 1.5 million for the development of each episode. But now that the film saga is going to end, Disney would be planning to take the idea of ​​that series and restart it, but everything will depend on the response of the audience.

For now this is just a rumor that comes from the same ones who confirmed that Mark Hamill would arrive at The Mandalorian – 90%, but those who get involved with the project should analyze well if it will really be convenient to carry it out. It is possible that since it is the beginning of the character in series format, the public is more open to receiving a new Indiana.

Just a couple of months ago, a rumor about Lucasfilm also began to emerge considering Chris Pratt to play the character in a reboot, where the response from fans was quite mixed. If something has identified Disney, it is that it always finds a way to expand successful universes like Star Wars, which although it had had several setbacks, the series The Mandalorian It turned out to be more successful than anyone would have expected, and this potential project could meet the same fate.