Rumor: Daredevil to return in Hawkeye series – Tomatazos

The new trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debuted yesterday and fans are still excited about the appearance of Abomination, the villain of Hulk: The Incredible Man – 67%, whose return gives hope that he will not be the only character Marvel that is back in an upcoming installment. One of the characters fans want to see again in the franchise is Daredevil – 93%, and according to a new rumor, this one will return in Hawkeye.

Daredevil It was a Netflix series produced in collaboration with Marvel TV, ran for three seasons and was praised by critics and fans for both the plot and the cast, which consisted of Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock / Daredevil), Deborah Ann Woll ( Karen Page), Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk / Kingpin), Elodie Yung (Elektra) and Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle / The Punisher), among others.

It was previously reported that Spider-Man: No Way Home would be the movie where the Demon from Hell’s Kitchen would return, but according to Geekosity, the superhero will appear in the series of Hawkeye, which is scheduled to arrive at Disney before the end of 2021, although the release date has not been revealed.

On Hawkeye we will star the superhero Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld); About the plot we know almost nothing, but according to a rumor, the post-credits scene of Black Widow would be connected with the show. In what way would we have Matt Murdock in the story? According to Geekosity Echo it is the key.

Maya Lopez / Echo, who is played by Alaqua coxas on Hawkeye, is a character that first appeared in the Daredevil comics, so the superhero’s connection to the Demon from Hell’s Kitchen is what will bring Murdock into the series of Hawkeye. Perhaps the character played by Cox only has a small participation and in the spin-off Echo series their relationship is shown in more detail. At the moment all the rumors around the return of Daredevil are exciting but none have been confirmed and we will have to wait a few months to verify it.

The Marvel series on Netflix stood out for being adult and serious, very different in that sense from the films of the cinematographic universe of which they were supposedly part. DaredevilAbove all, it gave fans a superhero who had been infamously treated in the movies with Daredevil: The Fearless Man – 44%, starring Ben Affleck.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, on the other hand, seems to have great reservations about accepting as canonical productions that were not in the hands of Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios. Since 2015 Marvel TV has gone its own way and delivered series as bad as Iron Fist – 50% or Inhumans – 10%, so it must be difficult for the now Marvel Chief Creative Officer to simply accept that the series are part of the same universe.

With Disney Plus, Marvel Studios has created its series and they surpassed in many ways what it has done before, since they have a larger budget and are directly connected to the movies, not tangentially like the Netflix shows. WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% were big hits, and Loki – 96% have not ceased to excite fans since its launch, so it is reasonable to expect similar success in the next series to be released: She-hulk, Ms. Marvel, Moon knight Y Secret invasion, among other.

While these productions arrive, we will have much to enjoy in the rest of the year, since it is about to be released Black widow and shortly after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Eternals, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, will hit theaters in November, and in December Spider-Man: No Way Home promises to radically change the franchise.

