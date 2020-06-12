Despite all the rumors and leaks of Call of Duty 2020, or Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, indicate that a revelation is imminent, so perishes that Activision is not yet ready to show the world the next step in this series for various reasons.

Although many of us expected to see something about Call of Duty 2020 during the presentation of the PlayStation 5 yesterday, all we got from Call of Duty was the Infinity Ward studio chief Patrick Kelly saying he’s excited for the PS5 to arrive.

Recently, Jason Schreier and Tom Henderson, who have been working in the media for years and have trusted sources, have mentioned that the next Call of Duty is still ready to be announced. Henderson has even gone as far as to say that the game is a mess these days, and there is a 50% chance that it will be delayed.. This is what he commented:

“Schreier’s COD comment that it wasn’t announced for a while worries me a lot. Over and over I heard that the game is in a mess, despite claims that it is “on the way.” I reported about 4-5 months ago that this is not where it should be. I am 50/50 if the game will be delayed. ”

Schreier’s COD comment on it not being announced for a while has me quite concerned. Over and over again I’ve heard the game is in a mess, despite claims it’s “on track”. I reported about 4-5 months ago that is isn’t where it needs to be. I’m 50/50 on if the game will be delayed. – Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) June 11, 2020

On the other hand, The Gaming Revolution, who has leaked information about Call of Duty in the past, supports the idea that the game is not yet ready to be announced. However, he does not believe that it is a question of the current state of development, but that the Call of Duty 2020 reveal could be tied to event in Warzone. This is what he commented:

“I think the reason the COD 2020 reveal is going to come so late is because it’s tied to this ongoing Warzone event that doesn’t appear to be climaxing anytime soon.”

I think the reason why the COD 2020 reveal is going to be so late is because it’s tied into this Warzone on-going event which doesn’t seem to be reaching a climax anytime soon. – TheGamingRevolution (@ TheGamingRevo3) June 11, 2020

At the moment it remains a mystery when Call of Duty 2020 will be revealed., and there is not much information to support the rumor of a delay due to disastrous development. On related topics, zombies could make it to CoD: Warzone. Similarly, a rumor indicates that the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 battle royale may return for the next game.

Via: Tom Henderson