Rumor: Batman: Arkham Knight-inspired series could star Ben Affleck

In the past two months, since the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, fans of the DC Comics film universe have insisted on social networks that they want to see Henry Cavill as Superman again, but although that dream is shared by many, there is no news about his possible return, instead another actor who has The protagonist of several rumors is Ben Affleck, the actor who gave life to Batman in three films of the franchise.

Affleck will be in Andy Muschietti’s Flashpoint, which means he’s still part of the cinematic universe that has been dubbed the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), but with The Batman on the way, is there a future for him yet? For quite some time there have been rumors about a possible HBO Max series where the script he made for the solo film would be resumed, which he left to occupy the chair of director Matt Reeves.

Today a new rumor has appeared, courtesy of Mikey sutton, from Geekosity, who assures that AT&T wants to rescue the story of Batman in the SnyderVerse, the name that fans gave to Zack Snyder’s original plans for the DCEU. The most surprising thing is that, according to the site, the series would be based on the video game Arkham knight.

Batman: Arkham Knight It is part of a saga of PC and console video games that was very successful with fans. The superhero fighting style in video games was similar to what we saw in the warehouse scene in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, where the character proves to be a true master of martial arts.

Numerous sources have suggested that Affleck’s script for The batman had video game influence Batman: Arkham Asylum, which is from the same series as Batman: Arkham KnightSo it is not a crazy idea, but as with all rumors, we will have to wait and see if there is something else or just wishful thinking.

When it became known that Ben affleck will be the new Batman many fans expressed anger on social networks and even made a request for Warner Bros. to change him for another actor, because they still had not forgotten Christian Bale, protagonist of the Batman trilogy by Christopher Nolan . When it finally hit theaters Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, there was a big change in the perception of the fans; Ben affleck became the favorite Batman of millions and although the film divided audiences and critics, most agreed that the Bat Man was the best of it.

The actor reappeared briefly in Suicide Squad – 25% and later in Justice League – 41%, unfortunately the latter was a complete failure and Affleck left the movie of The batman in hands of Matt reeves, who opted for a reboot. At the beginning of 2019 Affleck made it known publicly that he would no longer be Batman, but the following year the fans were surprised twice: first that we would see him again in the Zack Snyder’s Justice League, tape faithful to the original idea of ​​the director; and second that it would appear in Flashpoint.

On Zack Snyder’s Justice League not only did Affleck stand out much more than in League of Justice; all the heroes had epic moments and the film was well received by critics. For now, Ben’s participation in Flashpoint is all we know for sure, the rest are still rumors and speculation, but we will see in the coming months if there is any official news about it.

