Rumor: Anthony Mackie to face Chris Evans as Hydra’s Captain America in Secret Wars

Marvel Studios is beginning a new stage and with it will appear important changes in its cinematic universe, but perhaps something much bigger than we think is yet to come. According to a new report from Geekosity, Kevin Feige plans to face Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers in the future, but there are some important details to mention. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Steve and Sam met in the opening minutes of Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 89%, since then their friendship was unbreakable and they supported each other in the events of the following years. Without a doubt, their relationship went on to be one of the closest in the entire MCU and resulted in something that comic book fans were looking forward to.

In the final minutes of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, an old Steve Rogers gives Sam Wilson his legendary shield and he accepts it. Although he didn’t immediately become the new Captain America, Wilson began to be seen as the next symbol of American hope in the MCU and things came true in the final chapter of Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%.

But Wilson and Rogers could face off in the future. The rumor handled by Geekosity maintains that the new Captain America will fight his old friend, but not the version that we all know, but an alternative, Captain Hydra. This version is handled in Secret Wars and in it we see a Steve teaming up with the fearsome organization and ruling the United States. On Avengers: Endgame we see a reference to that evil character when Captain America says “Hail Hydra” to mislead the antagonists of the film and be able to take the Infinity Stone.

According to the rumor, the canonical Captain America of the MCU, would face Captain Hydra in a multiversal friction that is already being predicted by Loki – 96% and that chaotic war that could happen in the future. The big screen adaptation of Secret Wars is something Marvel fans have been waiting for a long time and the company could make it happen very soon, but we have to wait a while for results and answers.

Anthony Mackie will return as the new Captain America for a fourth film. The character will not be left without doing anything in future years and we will see him take a fundamental role in the events that follow, which promise to be more spectacular than those observed in Avengers: Endgame. For how many more years will Marvel Studios continue to make the best of its characters? Will he be able to maintain a solid argument in his long saga to come?

Right now, Marvel Studios’ big hit product is Black Widow – 87%, the first movie of the new era of the MCU. It hit theaters and Disney Plus on July 9 and its success has surprised everyone, achieving the best box office since the pandemic began and succeeding in homes with its pay-per-view mode. Disney has understood that it does not need the rooms (not quite) to take its products around the world.

On the other hand, tomorrow the final chapter of Loki, series that is contributing in a forceful way to the future events of the MCU, introducing concepts and scenarios that will be fundamental for the development of the events of tomorrow. Kevin Feige He still has many plans for his characters and they will cover not a few years into the future, can he overcome what he did with the Infinity Saga?

