Rumor about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is there reconciliation?

The couple had 4 children together | AP

Their marriage began in 2014 | .

This is the third marriage of Kim Kardashian | .

It was Kim Kardashian who filed for divorce | AP

Since the famous social media celebrity and socialite from the United States Kim Kardashian made public her separation from her husband and father of her four children Kanye west, everyone was surprised, a few months after their separation it is said that there is the possibility of a reconciliation.

So far it is not known at what stage their divorce process is, although it was said a few weeks ago that there were no lawsuits between them and that they had already agreed on the points to be resolved, it could be possible that they continue to be married by legal means.

Kim kardashian He is always in the public’s mouth, this because he is a public figure and a famous influencer, any news that bears his name and immediately becomes a trend, especially the news that refers to his marriage to the rapper.

Recently a news was shared that probably left more than one of his millions of followers amazed, certain rumors have mentioned that there is a possibility that there is a reconciliation between the two.

Today the businesswoman began to become known from the year 2000 thanks to her friendship with the heiress and also celebrity personality Paris Hilton, however her popularity began to grow like foam thanks to the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashian“known by its acronym: KUWTK, in addition to the constant ventures it has been launching over the years.

For his part, Kanye West, who is the father of her four children and whom she married in 2014, thus becoming her third husband, Kanye West is a renowned rapper, music producer, politician, fashion designer and also a businessman.

Although they separated in 2020, it was from this 2021 that their separation became public, leaving millions shocked, especially because they always looked very good together, some say that this began from the moment that West decided run as a candidate for the presidency of the United States.

The main issue of their official separation was due to the fact that they had irreconcilable differences, however recently it is said that they have seen them spend quality time, according to the mdz portal, as you will remember one of the cosmetics companies of the businesswoman is “KKW Beauty“As you can see, she decided to add the surname of her then husband.

It was thus that the talks they have had have been related to this line, it has also been commented that the businesswoman has no intention of changing the name of the brand, because she worked in collaboration with Kanye to launch it.

Probably Kim Kardashian West, continues to use the rapper’s last name just like her mother did. Kris jennerFor some, this is a great advance between the two, the fact of talking despite having had some conflicts previously, although it is not an exact clue for a reconciliation, some Internet users could get the idea of ​​a possibility.

The fact of wanting to change your brand could be not exactly changing the name and eliminating the last letter, especially since it ensures that Kanye West helped the businesswoman and model a lot in launching this brand, it was surely something very important for her, as what It is the beginning of one of its most successful brands.

Currently Kim Kardashian is traveling in Europe, as for the rapper interpreter of “Niggas in Paris“She is taking care of her children in Oaxaca or at least it is the last place where they were seen together, since the couple shares custody of their children.