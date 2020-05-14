By Sebastian Quiroz

The series of Kingdom Hearts is quite famous. This property combines Final Fantasy characters with Disney worlds, and while this sounds weird on paper, its execution has been well received. Square Enix and Tetsuya Nomura managed to create a successful franchise in the world of video games, and now it is the turn of the mouse company to do the same, but for the series market.

According to sources close to We Got This Covered, both companies are developing a series, which has not been specified if it is live action or (surely) animated, from Kingdom Hearts that will air on the Disney + platform. At the moment the details of this production are not clear, although the central idea will be to explore various universes of Disney movies with Sora, Donald and Goofy like our protagonists.

Similarly, It is unknown if we will see the face of any Final Fantasy character, Although considering that Kingdom Hearts 3, Cloud, Leon, Aerith, and many members of the Square Enix RPG series were absent, this is likely to be the case for the Disney + production as well.

For the moment neither Disney nor Square Enix have mentioned anything about. However, it is important to note that We Got This Covered has managed to hit on several of his rumors in the past. We can only wait and see what happens in the future.

