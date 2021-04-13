Rummenigge, on the tensions at Bayern: “This issue must end”

04/13/2021 at 5:42 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Chairman of the Bayern Board of Directors, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, has called for calm in the disagreements between the coach, Hansi Flick, and the sports director, Hasan Salihamidzic, for BILD: “We must all stick together, we must work together harmoniously, loyally and professionally. This is what I am clearly asking of the sports management. This is what has always distinguished FC Bayern.”

The German has acknowledged that there have been several episodes of tension between two of the most important figures within Bayern for the issue of transfer policy. The latest has been Boateng, one of the key players for Flick, who will not continue in the Bavarian team from next season.

Along these lines, the former attacker has been clear in his message: “This topic must end. It is not necessary to comment constantly, especially because we are in the last quarter of the season: we are first in the Bundesliga with a few points of advantage, and we still have a chance to qualify in the Champions League despite our defeat against PSG“.

The illusion of a comeback in Europe

The Bavarians face the most delicate moment of the season with the illusion of get two other titles in the Flick era. After winning all six trophies in the same year, Bayern will face the difficult mission to overcome the tie against PSG. The Parisians stormed the Allianz Arena (2-3) and they will look for the ticket for the semifinals at home.

As for the Bundesliga, those on Flick They couldn’t get past the draw against Unión Berlin and now have a five-point advantage over Leipzig in the absence of eight days for the outcome.