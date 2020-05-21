Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bayern Munich, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, believes that a new offer may be made to introduce a salary cap in European football with which he would allow himself to stop the growing gap between professional football and amateurs.

“It is not excluded that there is another attempt, the salary cap is an interesting discussion in my opinion,” Rummenigge said in statements to the ‘Sky TV’ network. The manager of the Bavarian team recalled that the former UEFA president Michel Platini had already made several proposals to the European Union in Brussels on the subject, but which “unfortunately” did not go ahead.

“Although all the big clubs in Europe supported the idea, it always came out bad because it did not meet the competition rules in Europe, so, then, I had no chance“It is difficult to say if the situation is different today,” he clarified.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Chairman of the Bayern Board of Directors | EFE

In this sense, the executive director of the German Football League (DFL), Christian Seifert, intends to promote the issue in the coming months. According to the DFL economic report, the 18 Bundesliga clubs spent € 1.43 billion on players and technical staff in the 2018/19 season.

Rummenigge warned that if a cap is introduced, one would have to think about all the consequences that this can have. “I don’t think we want American-style sport hereThere are no ascents or descents there. That’s an important part of football, “he said.

