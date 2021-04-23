‘Rumble’ Johnson is ready to face “the best athlete” Yoel Romero

Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson has never made it to the fourth round of a fight. His match against Yoel Romero on May 7 at Bellator 258 could be a first.

Considering Anthony and Yoel’s punching power, it seems unlikely that the fight will make the cards, but you never know. Romero has experience in five-round bouts and his cardio has caught up with him. Johnson knows he could run into trouble as the game drags on, but says he’s ready.

“Everybody wants three rounds. Who wants to fight five rounds? It’s 25 minutes. I prefer 15 over 25, but I’m ready. My fights don’t last that long. It’s me or them, and I have no problem with that. I don’t like leaving anything to the judges. But if you have to go up to five rounds, so be it. “

Johnson will come out of a four-year retirement to face a Romero who has gone the distance in three of his last five fights. In addition, the Cuban has a very good fight, which could wear Anthony faster.

“Yoel is very complicated. He is one of the most explosive fighters I have ever seen. He can dominate in the fight and he can also knock you out. We’ve seen that in a number of his fights so I have to be on the lookout for whatever comes my way. I have to focus on myself and not worry about what he can do. I focus on polishing my weapons and my opponents are the ones who have to adjust. “

Whatever the case, Johnson is eager to get back in the cage and put himself to the test.