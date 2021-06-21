Rulo y la contrabanda returns to the stage with their tour ‘Based on real events’

MADRID, Jun 15 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Roller and smuggling gets back on stage with ‘Based on real facts’, a tour that will take you through much of the Spanish geography.

The ‘Based on a true story’ tour began last May in Valencia, and has already passed through Murcia and Donostia hanging the “sold out” sign in these last two appointments.

His next concert will be on June 25 in Burgos, where tickets were sold out in a few hours. So far, the tour has fifteen confirmed concerts, to which new dates will be added in the coming days.

After more than two decades and a dozen albums, the artist from Reinosa Raúl Gutiérrez, better known as Rulo, has become “a complete magician” of universal emotion. To record his latest work, his album ‘Based on a true story’, he traveled to California to put himself in the hands of producer Thom Russo (Eric Clapton, Johnny Cash).

At the end of last year, Rulo released a special reissue of this album, which includes four duets: ‘Still’ with Álvaro Urquijo; ‘The End’ with Andrés Suarez; ‘The last bullet’, with Coque Malla; and ‘Altitude sickness’, with Kutxi (Tide).

The singer also published an autobiography in late 2020, ‘Three chords and the truth’, in conversation with the journalist Africa Égido. These pages, set to music with a soundtrack that accompanies each chapter, include unpublished photographs from the composer’s private archive and a collection of stories written by other artists, which leave their emotional mark on the book as they did before in their musical career and staff: Dani Martín, Fito Cabrales, Luz Casal, Yosi Domínguez, Kutxi Romero or Enrique Villareal ‘El Drogas’, among others.