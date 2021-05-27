Rulli on winning the Europa League: “It is the first penalty I have taken in my life”

A film told with drama and suspense, but ended in the ecstasy of lifting an international trophy such as the Europa League. Geronimo Rulli He lived this experience against Manchester United in an unforgettable match in the history of Villarreal.

After the persistent 1-1 after 90 minutes and overtime the duel was defined by penalties. There the two schools showed a superb quality to execute from the fateful white point in the immensity of the green grass.

They took 22 penalties and only the last one was saved by Rulli, who was also in charge of breaking the bow in his charge against David De Gea.

“It is the first penalty I have taken in my life. I just wanted him to come in. I don’t even know what I did. I thought hit him hard and come in. Not in my best dream would I have imagined this penalty shoot-out. We are champions and this is the best that can be said ”, said the Argentine goalkeeper after completing the commitment.

In 2006 Riquelme missed the penalty that would have given Villarreal the chance to go to their first UEFA Champions League final. That is why Rulli dedicated this performance to him: “I send a greeting to Riquelme who sent us a message of support and this title is also his. I prepared for each game and tried to do my best every time. The coach trusted me until the end. I have learned a lot and finishing this way has been worth it ”.

What did Rulli say to his teammates at the start of the game in the group talk? “I told the boys before the game that we are a family and that should differentiate us from them. We all suffered in the same way and we ran until the last ball ”.

Now Rulli will have the possibility to play the UEFA Super Cup and the Group Stage of the Champios League.