“Rule for all”

On June 12, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that “when you come to government you have to govern for everyone… You cannot come and govern for just one party. That is factious, and what is being factious? Well, it’s just taking care of one group, one part, and that’s how a game is ”.

With his well-known didactic propensity, the president added that “government is everyone, regardless of the party they are. That is democracy. There may be differences, and the campaigns have just passed and there were elections, but once the government is constituted, everyone has to be attended to ”.

Well, yes, few of his statements have been able to arouse a generalized approval as surely the one that we cite has won, which was made in San Vicente Coatlán, Oaxaca, a state governed by Alejandro Murat Hinojosa, a PRI with whom AMLO maintains a very good and constructive relationship.

What the President said would mean that such a statement guides the sayings and deeds of his administration. Unfortunately, this is not the case, as evidenced by his repeated disqualification of those who did not vote for Morena in the western half of Mexico City, whom he called “ladinos and racists” and disapproved of going “to church every Sunday or every Sunday. temples ”, which is far from being true due to the decline in religious practices, although not necessarily religiosity, which is something else.

He described these voters as manipulable, “people who were victims of perverse, biased, slanderous, immoral and, furthermore, toxic information management.” For the head of the Mexican State, those who have obtained degrees, masters or doctorates are reprehensible because what they want is “to succeed at all costs, to get ahead, very selfish.”

The unjust presidential tirade made a clean sweep with those who inhabit the western half of Mexico City and the metropolitan area. There may be ladinos and racists, as there are in the east of the Metropolitan Area, but in no way can the majority be called that way. Nor can one agree with AMLO that being informed by something other than the morning or aspiring to a better life is reprehensible, even less if its conquest requires an effort that has to be maintained for many years to achieve degrees, masters and doctorates. . If that is “to succeed at all costs, to get ahead”, then I wish all Mexicans had that aspiration and the tenacity to achieve it.

A sample of that rowdy spirit was to launch against the Judiciary, in which, according to the man from Macuspana, “the defense of vested interests” predominates, when the truth is that they are very localized cases. The Executive added a very serious accusation, as it said that in the Supreme Court the “integrity ministers are few”, a minority to which Arturo Zaldívar does not belong, until now the beneficiary of an unconstitutional reform that he has not rejected.

The publication of The New York Times on the accident on Line 12 of the Subway once again gave the president a pretext to attack the press that is not doggedly faithful to him. He said that the media intend to put Marcelo Ebrard to fight with Claudia Sheinbaum, as if their mutual animosity was not public and notorious, since they are in the dispute for the presidential succession and in that war the wounded are not raised or prisoners are taken.

While waiting for the ruling on what happened in the disaster on Line 12, AMLO has already warned himself in case his two favorites are out of action and opened the fan to other sighs (Tatiana Clouthier, Juan Ramón de la Fuente and even Esteban Moctezuma) among which he did not include Ricardo Monreal, despite the fact that he is in the fight. In short, the man who “rules for everyone” every day chooses to exclude many, even those in his own environment.

There is no match between words and deeds.