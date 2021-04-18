Ruiz’s future, doubts in Fury-Joshua and ‘personalized’ PBC agenda

Andy Ruiz Jr. surprises with his physical condition and arouses curiosity what will be seen for his fight against Chris Arreola. The point is, what will happen next, who will he face? The best chances go to Luis Ortiz and Deontay Wilder, but Dillian Whyte shouldn’t be ruled out. In this morning talk on Saturday, we explained what would happen after his victory over Arreola, from the minute (01:56)

(10:21) I also talk about the intrigue unleashed around the millionaire fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. There was good and bad news this week, while awaiting confirmation of the date and the venue of the fight. Don’t be surprised if you end up fighting in America. In the video he explained the reason for that possibility.

(18:05) And the third theme of this morning monologue is the most important feature on the PBC-Showtime agenda with fights that go from May 15 to September 11, a feature that changes the rules of the game, ‘marks the Haymon ‘group court and bet on an unexpected model to manage his own fight schedule. I tell you about them in this special Saturday video.

SUGGESTED PREVIOUS VIDEO

1) Andy Ruiz: new physique, new style and inspired by Canelo and Valdez, will the experiment work? https://youtu.be/kxOdOd311qA