Ruiz vs Arreola: Who is Chris Arreola? The rival that Andy Ruiz will face on May 1

Who is Chris Arreola, the Mexican American fighter who will fight Andy Ruiz? AP

Andy Ruiz will get back on his gloves in 2021 to face Chris Arreolanext May 1, 2021 at the Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the LA Galaxy of the MLS. But who is Chris Arreola?

Chris Arreola is a 40-year-old Mexican-American heavyweight boxer born in Los Angeles, California. He has a record of 38 wins won, 33 by knockout, six losses of which three were by fast track and a career draw.

The first eight fights of ‘Nightmare’ were by way of knockout until in his ninth fight he won due to the disqualification of David Cleage. When he faced Thomas Hayes he won the vacant World Boxing Council title and against Travis Walker the NABF world title.

His first defeat in his professional career would come five years later. from his debut in November 2008 when he lost to Vitali Klitschko for the World Boxing Council heavyweight title and ended his 27-game winning streak. His only loss by knockout was against Bermane Stiverne in April 2013 who after six rounds ended the fight by technical knockout.

The last fight that Arreola starred in was in August 2019 by losing to Adam Kownacki at the Barclays Center by unanimous decision.

The fight between Andy Ruiz and Chris Arreola will be broadcast on a pay-per-view basis. and tickets will be on sale starting next Friday, March 26 on the AXS.com platform