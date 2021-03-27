Ruiz vs. Arreola: OFFICIAL: Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola on May 1 at the LA Galaxy home

Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola, May 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park. How much does the PPV cost? AP

The rumors came to an end. This Wednesday it was officially announced that Andy Ruiz will return to boxing this May 1 against Chris Arreola, The fight will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Through social networks, it was reported that the duel between Mexican Americans will finally happen in the fifth month of the year and be available for the United States on a pay-per-view basis. While tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 26 through the AXS.com platform.

The event will be carried out by TGB Promotions and The fight will have limited capacity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the promoter has promised an important evening and full of great anger within the ring.

“This pay-per-view card is one of the best action lineups I can remember and full of pgiles who know nothing more than hand-to-hand combat “; commented TGB Promotions President Tom Brown.

Having lost the heavyweight titles in a rematch against Anthony Joshua, Ruiz seeks to earn a new opportunity for the scepters and first he must win solidly against the 40-year-old veteran.

For his part, ‘Nightmare’ comes from a fall on the cards against Adam Kownacki in August 2019. The Mexican-American has said that take advantage of his ‘unerdog’ status and channel the pressure of the ‘Destroyer’ to win the ring.

When is it? | May 1, 2021.

Where is it? | At the Dignity Health Sports Park.

Where to see? | The broadcast can be viewed on FOX Sports PBC.

How much does the PPV cost? The price of the event is $ 49.95.

Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola (heavyweight)

Omar Figueroa vs Abel Ramos (welterweight)

Sebastin Fundora vs Jorge Cota (super welterweight)

Jess Ramos vs Javier Molina (welterweight)