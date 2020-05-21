Mexico.-The senator of the Parliamentary Group of the PRI (GPPRI) Claudia Ruiz Massieu pointed out that in the face of the economic and health crisis facing the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the legislators who are members of the Containment Block in the Permanent Commission have sued that the Senate of the Republic recover the voice and the rostrum.

He specified that legislative activity has been classified as a priority task by the General Health Council, since there are 37 female and male legislators who make up the Permanent Commission, “that is why we have insisted on holding face-to-face sessions with due care and health measures” he stressed.

He clarified that the legislators of the Containment Block decided to participate virtually in the session of the Permanent Commission convened for this day, however, they also agreed to demand that the face-to-face sessions be recovered.

“Congress cannot remain isolated and silent in the face of the enormous challenge and the magnitude of the problem we face in health and economically. It is time to find common solutions and not to favor sterile debates or private agendas, “he said.

He said that in economic matters the insufficient measures taken to protect the income of families, to take care of jobs and to take care of the production plant are striking. And, in health, it is worrying that insufficient tests are carried out, that there are no required supplies and that there are deficiencies to the detriment of the personal integrity of the medical sector workers who are facing the pandemic.

And in the political arena, he added, it is equally worrisome that division and anger continue to be privileged, that it seeks to disqualify those who think differently, especially those who want to put alternatives on the table.

Senator Ruiz Massieu assured that they will continue to insist on a great national agreement where everyone can be part of the solution. “This is the time to be united, it is the time to reconcile, to build together the solutions for this great challenge we have”, he concluded.

