Ruin Everything! You identify? – Music News

Exactly. And it is that every time the couple’s relationships seem to be on paper, they are all told that they are the love of their life. Whats Next? Make it fashionable to give the ring to every girlfriend you have? Ok, without projecting me, Ruin It All is the song you have to listen to today!

This song is by nothing more and nothing less than Molinette Cinema and this group decided to make a collaboration with Arroba Nat. This song premiered on April 15 and has really broken hearts and not only that but it has also led to a series of important reflections in your life. What does this song inspire you? https://youtu.be/9YYo_LuK-h0 The lyrics and music of this song are by Raúl Torres, in the same way he made the musical arrangement and mixing.

The master of the song Ruin It All, was made by our beloved Luis Alex Aguirre. Now this song has a great message that you are about to discover.

How many times have you exchanged love for temptation? That’s why infidelities, cheating and betrayals arise, and when that person leaves because it was not really worth having in your life, we want you to know something. It was not love, it was never love. A person who cheats on you, a person who is not able to think about his partner before committing a cheat, or is not able to think about the damage and wounds he can leave, that is not love. So do not get confused and go on your way, you will soon heal because you did everything right. You showed your unconditional love for that person until the last moment.

You will heal, you just have to accept and flow and everything little by little the universe will accommodate it.

Don’t you believe us?