Rui Silva, new Betis player

06/11/2021 at 3:37 PM CEST

A signing that was sung for a long time on the banks of the Guadalquivir is now official. Real Betis Balompié have added Portuguese international goalkeeper Rui Silva from Granada to their ranks. The Portuguese goalkeeper has signed a contract with the Verdiblanco team until 2026.

Rui Silva, born in the Portuguese town of Águas Santas on February 7, 1994, began his career as a footballer for FC Maia. In 2012 he signed for CD Nacional. After spending a year in the Madeira club affiliate, he went on to the first team, with which he played three seasons.

In January 2017 he signed as a new goalkeeper with Granada CF. The brand-new Betic player has spent four seasons in the Nasrid team and now he arrives free to the Heliopolitan squad.

Silva He has been international with the Portugal team in the U19, U20 and U21 categories. He made his senior debut on June 9 in the Portuguese team’s 4-0 victory over Israel.