Rui Patricio went to Mourinho’s Rome

The European champion goalkeeper with Portugal in the Euro 2016 and in the Nations League left the Premier League team, in which he was one of the figures and went to the project that José Mourinho started, with the capital’s team Italian.

EuropaRui Patricio in a match with Wolverhampton. (Photo: ..)

This Tuesday, Wolverhampton announced that Rui Patricio, the club’s goalkeeper in the last three seasons left the club to go to Roma for a sum that was not made official. Of course, unofficially it is said that the Portuguese footballer left for the team of Mou for a sum close to 16 million euros.

And it is that Patricio, 33 years old, was part of the glory episode of the Lobos, a team that after their promotion to the first division has been reaping achievements to take into account, such as qualifying for European competitions and reaching the quarterfinals of the Europa League in the 2019/2020 campaign.

Through a communicated sense, the yellow team fired the goalkeeper who completed more than 135 games defending the club’s shirt and in which he conceded 151 goals against, but in which 37 times he kept his goal undefeated.

At Wolverhampton they continue to take important chips, it should be noted that the Portuguese coach Nuno Espírito Santo left the club, who was called by Tottenham to take the reins of the club before the departure, precisely of Mourinho, and later interim of Ryan Mason.

“He has been part of the best years in the recent history of the club, in terms of the successes we have had, coming to us when we were just promoted and helping the club to two seventh places. He has been a fantastic server for the club, but It is a fantastic opportunity for him to experience a new club in a new league, and a good move for everyone involved. We wish him the best of luck at Roma, “said Scott Sellars, Wolves sporting director.