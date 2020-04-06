The last round of 16 matchup of NBA 2K Players Tournament ended with a tight triumph of Rui Hachimura on Donovan Mitchell after a shot missed by Spencer Dinwiddie at the last minute (Mitchell played with the Nets). Thus, the quarterfinal matches are as follows: Derrick Jones Jr. vs. Montrezl Harrell, Devin Booker vs. Rui Hachimura, Trae Young vs. Deandre Ayton and Andre Drummond vs. Patrick Beverley.

Tournoi NBA 2K: Rui Hachimura sort Donovan Mitchell https://t.co/u6yAjxrFsi pic.twitter.com/b4ejap2v2U – Basket USA (@basketusa) April 6, 2020

.