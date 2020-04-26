The deputy Rui Falcão (PT-SP) filed this Saturday, 25, with the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) request to investigate possible request for improper advantage on the part of former minister Sergio Moro (Justice).

The request is based on the statement made by Moro himself, on Friday, 24, in which he said that the only condition placed on him to accept the post of minister was a “pension” in case something happened to him.

To the newspaper The State of S. Paulo, Moro said it was “a generic pension claim” for his family “if he were murdered in the fight against organized crime”. Moro says that “the concession would depend on a new law, and was aware of the fact of the loss of 22 years of social security contribution during the exercise of the judiciary”. “Although it would be, as Minister of Justice, hard as never against criminal organizations”. The request was made, according to Moro, when he was offered the ministry.

Falcão calls for the investigation into Moro’s “pension” to be included in the investigation launched by the Attorney General, Augusto Aras, to investigate possible wrongdoing by President Jair Bolsonaro and the former minister based on Moro’s pronouncement.

“There is a single condition that I put forward, which I reveal now, I said that as I was abandoning my 22-year career in the judiciary and contributed 22 to social security, I asked that if something happened to me, that my family would not be left without a pension. It was the only condition I placed to take up the position in the Ministry, “said the former minister when announcing that he was leaving office.

Moro did not explain what the “pension” would look like. The PT deputy argues that when deciding to accept the ministry offered by Bolsonaro, Moro gave up 22 years of contributions to the special welfare system of the Judiciary and “became part of the general regime like any other citizen”.

“It is imperative to investigate, in such a way, the circumstances in which such request was made, ascertaining its effective existence, as well as if it was in fact attended by the President of the Republic and by the general of the reserve Augusto Heleno Ribeiro Pereira, who today holds the position as head of the Institutional Security Office of the Presidency of the Republic, “says the petition signed by lawyers Marco Aurélio Carvalho and Bruno Salles Ribeiro, members of the Prerrogativas group, a collective that brings together about 300 lawyers.

In the petition, Falcão also asks Aras to investigate Moro for other crimes such as malfeasance, for not immediately denouncing Bolsonaro when the president, according to the minister, tried to politically interfere in the command of the Federal Police.

“As a civil servant and dignitary of mandate in the top echelon of the federal public administration, Sérgio Moro would have the duty to report criminal offenses to the competent judicial body, as soon as they became aware of them. It is important to note that the aforementioned functional duty is immediate, so that the public agent cannot choose the moment that he considers best to bring the facts to the attention of the competent authority to investigate the facts “, says the petition.

See too:

Bolsonaro records video in friendly tone with Centrão leader Arthur Lira

.