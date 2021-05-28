Rugrats reboot confirms that one of the characters is LGBTQ – Tomatazos

Representation has become a priority for the entertainment industry, and while the decision to place LGBT characters in children’s series or movies can still be controversial, that hasn’t stopped studios from risking boycott and still doing so. The most recent example is the reboot of Rugrats (Adventures in Diapers) by Paramount +, a remake of the classic cartoon that millennials and centennials grew up with in the 1990s and 2000s.

The original series aired between 1991 and 2004, had 9 seasons and 172 episodes, plus three feature films. The reboot was announced in 2018 and was released just yesterday, May 27, with a computer animation, more attractive to new generations. But the animation was not the only thing that changed, we also have the surprise that Betty, the mother of Phil and Lil, is a member of the LGBTQ community.

According to the LGBTQ Nation, Betty would be a lesbian and separated from the children’s father. This is known because actress Natalie Morales, who voices the character, said in an interview with AV Club that the change in Betty’s sexuality was very important to her (who is also part of the LGBTQ community):

Betty is a single mom with her own business who has twins and still has time to hang out with her friends and her community, and I think she’s great because she serves as an example of how to live your life happily and healthily as a queer person and is simply a beacon for queer youth who may not have examples of that. And yes, Betty is a fictional cartoon, but even the cartoons were very influential to me as a child and if I had been watching Rugrats and seen Betty casually talking about her ex-girlfriend, I think at least a part of me would have felt as if things are fine in the future.

In the original series, Betty wore a purple sweater with the feminine symbol, now she wears the Gemini symbol, and her partner, Howard, was represented as effeminate, which made the couple an example of LGBTQ characters in the closet. These are some of the reactions on social networks that were compiled by People:

People mad at Betty being gay in the Rugrats reboot. I don’t know how to tell you guys, Howard and Betty were always gay, it was a marriage of convenience.

Listen. Listen. I’m so happy that Betty is out in the Rugrats reboot. But I need to know if Howard was killed. Where is? It’s okay?

Wowza, I feel bad for the decision to make Betty gay in the Rugrats reboot when there are so many bi + identities they could have chosen to honor her palpable queerness and relationship with Howard from the original.

We all knew that Betty was gay. They just couldn’t openly admit it back in the ’90s. I’m glad it’s canon now. #Rugrats

I really have some love and hate things about the show. I love what they do with Betty and they say she had a girlfriend in the past … but a part of me feels like it’s strange to see the Rugrats with today’s technology …

Other animated series that have been milestones in terms of LGBTQ representation include Steven Universe, She-Ra and the princesses of power Y Adventure Time; in the cinema, Disney dared to present an LGBTQ secondary character in Unidos, a cyclops cop who appears in only one scene. Little by little the stigma will be broken in Hollywood and in society that it is wrong to express sexuality with pride in public.

