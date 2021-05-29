Rugrats reboot confirmed to have LGBTQ character

They confirm that Rugrats reboot will have an LGBTQ character | Instagram

They recently revealed that the reboot Rugrats has confirmed that one of the characters is LGBTQ, so the fans are more than excited, so read on to find out all the details.

There is no doubt that representation has become a priority for the entertainment industry, and although the decision to place LGBT characters in series or movies for children may still be controversial, that has not prevented studios from risking boycott and doing so even so.

The most recent example is the reboot of Rugrats (Adventures in Diapers) by Paramount +, a remake of the classic cartoon that millennials and centennials grew up with in the 1990s and 2000s.

As you may recall, the original series was broadcast between 1991 and 2004, had 9 seasons and 172 episodes, plus three feature films.

The reboot was announced in 2018 and was released just yesterday, May 27, with a computer animation, more attractive to new generations.

However, the animation was not the only thing that changed, as we also have the surprise that Betty, the mother of Phil and Lil, is a member of the LGBTQ community.

According to the LGBTQ Nation, Betty is l3sb1ana and is separated from the father of the children, and this is known, since the actress Natalie Morales, who gives voice to the character, said in an interview with AV Club that the change in sexuality Betty’s was very important to her.

Betty is a single mom with her own business who has twins and still has time to hang out with her friends and her community, and I think it’s great because it serves as an example of how to live your life happily and healthily as a queer person and is just a beacon for queer youth who may not have examples of that. “

“And yes, Betty is a fictional cartoon, but even the cartoons were very influential for me as a child and if I had been watching Rugrats and seen Betty casually talking about her ex-girlfriend, I think at least part of me would have felt as if things would be fine in the future. “

It should be noted that in the original series, Betty wore a purple sweater with the feminine symbol, now she wears the Gemini symbol; her partner, Howard, was portrayed as effeminate, making the couple an example of closet LGBTQ characters.

These are some of the reactions that recently appeared on social networks and that were compiled by People:

People mad at Betty being gay in the Rugrats reboot. I don’t know how to tell you guys, Howard and Betty were always gay, it was a marriage of convenience. “

It is worth mentioning that other animated series that have been milestones in terms of LGBTQ representation are Steven Universe, She-Ra and the princesses of power and Adventure Time.

While in the cinema Disney dared to present an LGBTQ secondary character in Unidos, a cyclops policeman who appears only in one scene.

Little by little the stigma will be broken in Hollywood and in society that it is wrong to express sexuality with pride in public.

The leader of this group of babies is Tommy Pickles, who has a younger brother named Dill, there is also Carlitos Finster, other infants are twins Phili and Lily; On the other hand, both in the original series and in this reboot, the older girls are Angelica and Susie, who no longer wear baby clothes and have a dominant attitude.