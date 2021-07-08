Rugby player sanctioned for sticking finger in rival’s butt

07/08/2021 at 2:05 PM CEST

The rugby match between the Catalans Dragons and the Huddersfield Giants it ended with the victory of the French team 50-12 at the home of the English. However, the most newsworthy of the meeting met later.

The English team player Sam Kasiano, After finishing the game, he denounced one of the players of the opposing team and this one has fallen a important punishment.

The Catalan Dragons finisher Joel Tomkins was sanctioned by the Rugby Football League review panel with 10 matches for allegedly “sticking your finger up an opponent’s butt”, as reported by Sky Sports. The sanction was Grade F, the most serious in rugby league. The event took place in the 55th minute in the game that was played in the play-offs.

During the game, the player did not want to make any accusations but communicated it after finishing it. The disciplinary committee met for a few hours to reach the final decision on the harsh sanction. The New Zealand player acknowledged his guilt and in addition to the sports sanction that has been imposed, it has been added pay a fine of 500 pounds.