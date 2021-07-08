Rugby Europe launches a new club competition

07/08/2021 at 6:55 PM CEST

The governing body of rugby in the old continent has joined forces with World Rugby to create the first European competition focused on franchises from emerging countries and Federations in the region. Under the name of Rugby Europe Super Cup, this annual competition that begins next September will face a mix of “franchise teams & rdquor; of national federations and professional clubs.

The Selection criteria have been:

1.-Give priority to teams and franchises from the nations participating in the Rugby Europe Championship, as well as the winner of the 2020 Trophy.

2.- Open the receipt of requests for other teams and countries that may not be represented in the European competition, but with growth potential.

For this reason the franchise Castilla y León Iberians Rugby will be the Spanish representative in the Rugby Europe SuperCup, a new continental competition sponsored by the governing body of European rugby, which seeks the participation and growth of rugby in countries, such as Spain, where rugby is in a phase of clear expansion.

Castilla y León Iberians Rugby, project born for an initial period of 4 years, which could be extended in the future, is the result of the union of VRAC Quesos Entrepinares, SilverStorm El Salvador and University of Burgos – Below zero, with the support of the Spanish Rugby Federation, in a commitment “to the growth and natural evolution of our sport beyond our borders & rdquor ;, he stated José Mª Valentín-Gamazo, president of VRAC Quesos Entrepinares.

For its part, Rian Butcher, President of SilverStorm El Salvador said that “we are facing a union project that makes up 25% of the Spanish Honor Division. We are proud of this project, which unites our Community, different cities, and which was born with a lot of time to achieve a good development & rdquor ;.

The president of the University of Burgos – Bajo Cero, Iñaki SiciliaHe assured that “this project will not only stimulate the growth of each of the clubs that make it up, but it will also serve to promote rugby in Castilla y León. It will be a shock that will give a lot to talk about& rdquor ;.

The Castilla y León Iberians Rugby squad will be made up of 35 players, from the 3 clubs that make up the franchise. Of these players, 25 must have an ‘F’ token, which enables them to be eligible for Spain, while, according to the rules of the SuperCup, the other 10 must be sub’23 players.

In this first edition of the Rugby Europe SuperCup, 8 teams from different European countries will take part. Along with Castilla y León Iberians Rugby, will be the franchises Black lion (Georgia), Tel aviv heat (Israel), Enisey STM Y Lokomotiv Penza (Russia), Brussels devils (Belgium), Delta (Netherlands) and Lusitanians (Portugal).

“This initiative creates a high-performance path for the rapid development of European talent when it comes to rugby. It is time to raise the level of competitiveness, benefiting the clubs.

We look forward to new franchises that they can participate in the coming years & rdquor ;, said the President of Rugby Europe, Octavian Morariu.

The competition will be developed with a first phase in which the participants will be divided into 2 groups of 4 teams, resulting in 6 days of regular phase, with double-round matches between the components of each group. Said groups will be formed according to geographic criteria, called the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference, respectively.

The dates in which the 6 matches will be played of the regular phase are the following:

· 1st day: 18/19 September 2021

· 2nd day: 25/26 September 2021

· 3rd day: 23/24 October 2021

· 4th day: 30/31 October 2021

· 5th day: 4/5 December 2021

· 6th day: 11/12 December 2021

After this first regular phase, in which Castilla y León Iberians Rugby will act as a local in the fields of Pepe Rojo, the first two teams of each of the conferences will be measured in the semifinals, scheduled in April 2022, with the grand final between the winners of those qualifiers scheduled for May 8.

“Our intention is that Pepe Rojo is filled, both from people who live rugby and from those who can approach our sport for the first time, as we have done in the past, with events such as the finals of the SM el Rey Cup played at the José Zorrilla & rdquor; stadium, he assured Butcher.

The 27 games that make up this first edition of the Rugby Europe SuperCup they will be broadcast via streaming, organized by the governing body of European rugby.