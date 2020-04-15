The Juventus recovers its first two players infected by coronavirus. Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi they tested negative after retesting for the virus and will no longer need to be isolated as positive. The black and white box officially reported the recovery of these players, after two tests, as indicated in the protocol.

The statement shared by Juventus confirms that Rugani and Matuidi are clear of coronaviruses after testing them again. «Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi they underwent, as the protocol indicates, a double test to diagnose the Coronavirus-Covid 19. The results were negative, which means that both are recovered and should no longer undergo isolation in their houses”.

Another of the players of the first squad of Juventus, the Argentine Paulo Dybala, He also announced his positive for Covid-19 days ago, which forced him to isolate himself and quarantine even without serious symptoms of the virus. The Argentine has not yet announced his full recovery, but he did share some images training without problems at home.