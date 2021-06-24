Rufino Tamayo’s speech is digitized; 30 death anniversary

MEXICO CITY.

It is the plastic solutions, the pictorial qualities, which produce the poetry of a painting, its condition as a suggestive and evocative object ”, stated the painter Rufino Tamayo (1899-1991) during the reading of his entrance speech to El Colegio Nacional ( Colnal), on May 21, 1991, just over a month before he died.

With a firm, clear and even youthful voice, one of the greatest representatives of 20th century Mexican art said: “I have tried to draw attention with my work to the need to vindicate the pure qualities of painting as the main sustenance of its value and its significance ”.

Now, within the framework of the 30th anniversary of the death of the Oaxacan creator, which is commemorated today, June 24, the Colnal and the National Sound Library have digitized the complete speech, an unpublished material that can be heard on the website of the first organization on Tuesday June 29.

It is presented as an opportunity to learn about Tamayo’s position on art, in addition to showing the artist’s voice, which is little known ”, it is detailed in a statement.

In addition to this activity, on Monday 28, at 6:00 p.m., the Colnal will present the table “Tribute to Rufino Tamayo. 30 mourning anniversary ”, whose coordination began the painter Vicente Rojo and, after his death on March 17, continued the architect Felipe Leal, both collegiate.

The table will be attended by the researcher Ingrid Suckaer, the art critic and curator Mónica López Velarde, the writer Jaime Moreno Villarreal and the architects Fernando González Gortázar and Felipe Leal.

The physical edition of Tamayo al Colnal’s entrance speech will also be offered in the purchase of any title published by this agency; The promotion will be available from today until July 2, on the website Libroscolnal.com.

AMU