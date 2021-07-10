Rufián sweeps Twitter with his tweet about the new government

Gabriel Rufián and Toni Cantó. (Photo: E. Parra / Europa Press via . / .)

Gabriel Rufián could not miss the party that Pedro Sánchez has organized this Saturday. The Prime Minister has made an unexpected revolution in the Executive and has dismissed very important names within the party.

This revolution, which many have compared to a mythical scene from Game of Thrones, takes on the faces of the importance of Carmen Calvo, Iván Redondo and José Luis Ábalos.

One of the most surprising decisions is that of the departure of Redondo, whose position at the head of the Cabinet now passes into the hands of Óscar López, who until this Saturday held the position of President of Paradores de Turismo de España.

This movement has prompted a tweet from the ERC spokesperson in Congress, Gabriel Rufián, who has recalled the former deputy of Ciudadanos and UPyD Toni Cantó.

“Let no one tell Toni Cantó that the Paradores has been released,” Rufián pointed out. The actor made headlines a few days ago after being appointed by Isabel Díaz Ayuso director of the Office of Spanish, a body dependent on the Ministry of Culture of the Community of Madrid.

Rufián’s tweet has hundreds of ‘likes’ in a few minutes and is on its way to going viral on Twitter.

