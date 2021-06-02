Rufián storms out in defense of Olona, ​​Vox deputy

Rufíán, located behind the Olona seat, has confirmed the threats received by the Vox deputy. (Photo By EUROPA PRESS / J. Hellin. POOL via Getty Images)

They have read the headline well. ERC spokesperson Gabriel Rufián, has left this morning in defending of a Vox deputy. Specifically from Macarena Olona, who has previously reported having received threats from various PP deputies.

The unusual scene It took place during the investigation commission on the ‘Kitchen operation’ held in the Lower House. And it has shocked the protagonist herself. Who has not hesitated to point out that he would never have imagined that he would become “threatened” in the Chamber that represents national sovereignty – and “on the part of a PP deputy” – being witnesses “the comrades of the party”.

As she explained, a member of the Popular Group, whom she has not identified, has approached her at the beginning of Ignacio’s appearance Lopez del Hierro -Husband of the former secretary general of the PP Maria Dolores de Cospedal and both investigated for the espionage plot of Bárcenas- to ask him if he was “taking pictures” of his fellow party members.

“It is intolerable“Olona has complained, who has stressed that she has not taken any photos and that she has limited herself to” working “as she always does in this body. Although she has quickly apologized for having left the room in good shape”abrupt“in the middle of the session. Something that has interrupted the interrogation that the PSOE spokesman, Felipe Sicilia, was carrying out.

After a short break, but visibly upset, Olona has returned to it. It has done expressly asking Sicilia for forgiveness for “having lacked decorum”. But the striking thing is that she has done it accompanied by ERC representatives Gabriel Rufián and Pilar Vallugera, who, as he has said, were witnesses to the episode.

And, indeed, in his turn to speak, the Republican has addressed López del Hierro to ask ironically if he knew, as he knows, when “someone who worries the PP” goes to the investigation commission. Rufián has not waited and he himself has given the answer. Well, “because of the number of people from the PP who come. And four and terribly nervous have come with you “Rufián snapped to certify that “one of them had to leave after threatening Macarena Olona.”

Immediately afterwards, the Vox deputy has turned the page of the incident, not without first declaring that it has caused embarrassment see how, at times, the present participants of the PP become accomplices of a desperate attempt to cover up any hint of political corruption. To the point of personal disqualification “, he has sentenced.

