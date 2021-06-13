Rufián provokes laughter in this act with his definition of the Columbus demonstration

Gabriel Rufián, in an act of the BNG, speaking of the Columbus demonstration. (Photo: YOUTUBE)

Gabriel Rufián, ERC spokesperson in the Congress of Deputies, has participated this Sunday in a talk on Rights, Freedoms and Democracy with the leader of the BNG, Ana Pontón.

In this act, as soon as he began his speech, Rufián referred to the demonstration that was taking place at that time in the Plaza de Colón in Madrid, where thousands of people have rallied against the pardons of the procés prisoners.

And he has done it pulling his usual sneer:

“I think that in Madrid what is going to happen in a very short time is a kind of narcosala of the extreme right in which bad methadone is going to be distributed for these people.”

A way of referring to the demonstration that has caused laughter from those present.

You can see the moment in the video, from minute 8:48.

