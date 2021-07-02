Rufián points out what the news of Toni Cantó hides and achieves one of the most shared tweets of the day

Gabriel Rufian, on a street in Barcelona. (Photo: .)

ERC deputy Gabriel Rufián has achieved one of the most widespread tweets on Friday by pointing out what, in his opinion, is going more unnoticed after the appointment of Toni Cantó as director of the Office of Spanish of the Community of Madrid.

“The question is not why clinics are closed in Madrid and vaccinated in the English Court, the question is why those who do it win elections doing it”, Rufián wrote before answering himself: “And one of the answers to That may be because we have been talking about Toni Cantó for two days while that is happening ”.

In less than two hours, the deputy’s message was already a success, with more than 8,200 ‘likes’ and 2,500 retweets.

All this after the Community of Madrid has reached an agreement with the CEOE Foundation so that next week vaccination will also begin at the Acciona, El Corte Inglés and Santander facilities, within the framework of the public-private collaboration project framed in the ‘Plan Sumamos Salud + Economía’, promoted by the CEOE Foundation, together with the Madrid Business Confederation (CEIM) and the Community of Madrid.

Meanwhile, UGT has warned of the “privatization of vaccination” by the Community of Madrid by resorting to companies “to solve deficiencies in public health,” the union said in a statement.

The union has indicated that last year the Community “received more extraordinary credits from the Central Government for health expenses to face Covid (2,110 million euros) than the expenses recognized by the region itself (1,847 million euros), which supposes a surplus of 262 m …

