Rufián is enough 10 words to pronounce on what happened: impossible to say more clearly

ERC deputy Gabriel Rufián. (Photo: GETTY)

ERC deputy Gabriel Rufián has achieved one of the most widespread political tweets this Friday by speaking briefly but forcefully on what happened in the debate on Being, in which Pablo Iglesias, Ángel Gabilondo and Mónica García have left after Rocío Monasterio questioned the veracity of the death threats received by the leader of Podemos.

At first, Iglesias was the only one who left, but, after the break, Ángel Gabilondo announced that he was also leaving and Mónica García did the same.

While they were debating what happened, Rufián posted the following message on Twitter, which in one hour exceeds 5,000 ‘likes’ and 1,300 shares: “The fascist has to stay alone, not the democrat.”

After Iglesias left at the start of the debate, Gabilondo took the floor because he had “to send a superior message, this non-recognition cannot be allowed.” “We have to be with those who have been expressly threatened,” he launched. He has affirmed that Monastery’s assessments are “a turning point” and that he had stayed in the debate for “respect for democracy” and so that hatred “cannot silence it.” “He (Iglesias) has been directly threatened,” he defended.

He has been followed by Mónica García, who has promised that he will do “everything possible” so that Vox does not reach the Puerta del Sol “in any way”. He has also appealed to the PP candidate and regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who has not attended the debate and is “who wants to govern with Vox.”

Both have appealed to citizens to “go and vote” and thus defeat “hate.” By s …

