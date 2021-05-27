Rufián gets everyone’s applause for this message about them

Gabriel Rufián, ERC spokesperson in Congress, during an intervention (Photo: Europa Press via Getty Images)

Villarreal’s victory in the Europa League final against Manchester United has had an involuntary protagonist for the worse: the singer Edurne. After David de Gea, her partner, missed the final penalty for her team, social networks were filled with sexist messages about her.

“And once again, today it is shown that there is a lot to do in society to fight against machismo,” Edurne wrote on Twitter while climbing positions in the trends of the social network in Spain.

The ERC politician in Congress, Gabriel Rufián, has reflected on these comments: “Edurne for De Gea, Sala Sálamo for Isco, Shakira for Piqué … and then what if neither machismo nor feminism. Disgust”.

In 2019, Edurne already received numerous messages in a post of hers on Instagram for the performances under the sticks of De Gea, United goalkeeper and the Spanish soccer team.

Actress Sara Sálamo has also been the target of macho criticism from some football fans, who blamed her for the performance of her partner, Real Madrid footballer Isco Alarcón.

“In the end, many people judge a person’s work and judge me by the performance that my partner may have or not, it is as if I have a horrible sequence and they are going to reprimand him. It is a very absurd thing, very crazy, very old and very macho, “Salamo said in El Hormiguero in gratitude for the words that actor Luis Tosar dedicated to him after becoming a trend for those insults.

Another of those affected to whom Rufián alludes is the singer Shakira, Gerard Piqué’s partner, to whom Espanyol fans dedicated chants and sexist messages in several games.

