Rudy thinks about Usman

07/02/2021 at 4:16 PM CEST

The Spanish basketball team continues with its preparation to fight for the medals in the Olympic Games. Sergio Scariolo’s players train at the Wizink Center in Madrid, in the Madrid pavilion that is located in the heart of the capital.

This team has mixed players from different professional backgrounds. Some with great successes such as: Pau Gasol, Marc Gasol, Rudy Fernández or Sergio Llull and on the other hand players who will debut for the first time with the national team as is the case of Usman Garuba.

His Real Madrid teammate wanted to comment on the latter Rudy fernandez.

“Usman has to be a sponge right now to learn from many of the players that are in this selection. He is 19 years old, he is a player who has a lot of margin and the luck that I have is that I have lived it this year, I know that he is working, listening and looking at players who can help him for his career, “he explained.

These Olympics may be the last for multiple players from the winning generations.

“For many of us it may be our last Olympiad. You have to face it as what it is, a championship where all athletes come together. We are aware of how hard it is going to be because the format changes with respect to what we know, “warned Rudy, who assured that” the desire must always be there and more knowing that it can be the last chance to be all together“.

The Spanish team will play its first match preparation against eastern Iran Saturday in Valencia at 4:00 p.m. “The objective has to be to follow the dynamics that we are in these training sessions. To try, with all that we have worked in Madrid, to make a good game tomorrow,” said Rudy.