Rudy Robert is defensive player of the year for the third time in his career

The Utah Jazz player, Rudy gobert was named the defensive player of the 2021 season of the NBA, the night of Wednesday, June 9.

Rudy gobert has been one of the best advocates of the NBA since 2010 to ca, he has won the award for defensive player several times in the NBA.

The center Rudy gobert almost every season is one of the favorites for the award player defended of the year due to his great skills in defense in the NBA.

Here the data:

Rudy Gobert was voted the best defender in the NBA for the third time in his career. pic.twitter.com/urf88khsM2 – Free Kick 🏀 (@tirolibreNBA) June 10, 2021

This is the third time the Utah Jazz player, Rudy gobert you win the defensive player of the NBA, is averaging 2.7 blocks per game in the NBA.

This season Rudy gobert is averaging 14 points, 13 rebounds and 1 assist per game in the NBA with Utah Jazz.