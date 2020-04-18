The Spanish Basketball Federation has made a direct this Friday, caused by the current situation of the global health crisis of the coronavirus, in which Rudy Fernandez, the captain of the Selection, has answered the questions that fans and fans have wanted to ask him.

Among other things, the most outstanding themes of which the player of Real Madrid He has spoken have been his withdrawal, the Olympic Games, and the confinement because of COVID-19, of which he has said the following: “I carry out a routine both physically and mentally so as not to stop moving, the only thing that is over for me the resources to entertain my son. “

#rudyresponde @BaloncestoESP https://t.co/vpLMdGNyAY – Rudy Fernandez (@ rudy5fernandez) April 17, 2020

On the withdrawal, Rudy did not want to say if he will renew or not with the club in the Spanish capital when his contract ends. he has only limited himself to saying that all the time that remains will be used until the end:

“My contract ends in two years, when I am 37. I am going to live them and take advantage of them as if they were the last ones. Currently I feel comfortable with the role I have in Madrid. The moment I see that I cannot contribute enough in a club of these dimensions I will know that I have to step aside. “

Regarding the Olympic Games and its one year delay due to the coronavirus, Rudy Fernández assures that his perspective has not changed and that his intention is the same: “Hopefully I can be within the call. I hope I can be physically well and be in such an event. “

.