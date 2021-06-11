Rudy Gobert’s incredible numbers and the huge problem for Clippers that is Zubac

Night and day in terms of effectiveness in their inner game is concerned are presenting Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers in this series of NBA 2021 playoffs. The French pivot continues to maximize every action in the paint and in the second game Rudy gobert He gave a basketball lesson by reaping his all-time high in rebounds sacked (20), putting three blocks and presenting a +14 for his team with him on the court. The most incredible thing is that he went to 13 points executing only 5 shots in the whole game. By cons, Ivica zubac shows that his presence on the court does not help the Los Angeles team, which has lost the five games in which he has played more than 18 minutes.

Rudy Gobert took 5 shots tonight. I have finished with: 13 pts

20 REB (career-high playoff)

3 BLK

+14 +/- DPOY. pic.twitter.com/a0ipTouCrZ – StatMuse (@statmuse) June 11, 2021