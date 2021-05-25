Rudy Gobert made flop of the year in full playoffs

The Utah Jazz player, Rudy gobert made the flop of the year in Playoffs of the NBA against Memphis Grizzlies in a very intense play.

Rudy gobert he was out of the game when he made the Flop before a Memphis player and it was that he touched him in a simple and Govern strategically fell to the ground with a tremendous theater in the NBA.

The center Rudy gobert I completely deceive all the players, since a tremendous fight is almost fought in the NBA for this efficient flop.

Here the video:

Rudy gobert and his team lost to the Memphis Grizzliez in the NBA 109 to 112 in a very intense game on defense as well as offense. He finished the game with a figure of 11 points and 15 rebounds in 25 minutes of play.

This season Rudy gobert is averaging 14 points, 13 rebounds and 1 assist per game in the NBA.

He did not have a one hundred percent night in the second game of the Playoffs of the NBA, and even so the game ended well closed.