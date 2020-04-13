Rudy gobert He was the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus. The North American league was quickly suspended and later there were more infected, among them his partner Donovan Mitchell, who in the United States assure that he does not even speak to the French center for all this matter. The Frenchman’s case was surrounded by controversy over an unfortunate joke what it did when the pandemic had not yet progressed that far.

However, these were difficult days for the French player, who in an interview for ESPN has denounced that it received death threats after learning of its positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, the waters have calmed down, also with his partner Donovan Mitchell: “It is true that we did not speak for a while after this, but we spoke a few days ago. We are both ready to go out there and try to win a championship for this team. ”

He was heavily criticized

Rudy Gobert was heavily criticized because he joked in very bad taste with the preventive measures in the press conference after the last crash. At the end of the questions, he played all the microphones joking about the coronavirus situation, when he still did not know his situation. Then he repented, asked for forgiveness, and even donated half a million euros to fight the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the NBA continues to work to try to resume the season. Without a date for return, a 25-day plan is prepared to return to the competition since they receive the approval of the health authorities of the United States, a country that is being especially hit by the pandemic.