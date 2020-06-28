Almost four months have passed since the day the NBA season was indefinitely suspended due to the positive by coronavirus that the player of Utah Jazz, Rudy gobert. The French center was in the news for weeks because in the days before it was known that he had been infected, the player himself vacillated about the disease.

As a result of Gobert’s positive, several NBA players began to show symptoms and become infected with the virus. Without going any further, Donovan Mitchell, a French teammate in the Jazz, was one of them. But with the passing of the days they all recovered.

However, this is not the case with Rudy Gobert himself. In declarations for the media in his country L’Equipe, which have been collected by Yahoo! Sports, the 28-year-old player says he has not recovered from the disease, and has been living with the coronavirus since he gave his first positive:

« I have managed to fully recover the flavor, but I notice that the smell is not 100%. I can smell things, but not from afar. I have spoken with specialists on the subject, and all of them have told me that this could be with me until within a year ».

Reports indicate that Gobert is fully recovered from the illness, and that he can play safely in Orlando when the season restarts. In fact, the Utah Jazz will reopen the competition in its duel against the New Orleans Pelicans by Zion Williamson.

The fact is that, even when a healthy-looking adult has recovered, the coronavirus can continue to affect even after said person has been cured. The importance of maintaining preventive measures is enormous.