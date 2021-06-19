Rudy Gobert big responsible failure Utah Jazz playoffs NBA 2021

There are players who will always be under suspicion, with a shadow looming over them and stalking them every time their performance is not pristine. Rudy gobert It is one of the most antipathies generated in the general public of the NBA. His sky-high salary, little offensive influence and ability to do numbers without obviously influencing the success of his teams, has earned him huge criticism. It seemed to leave that behind this season when Utah Jazz He was the leader of the Western Conference and seemed a clear candidate for the ring, but losing four consecutive losses to the Los Angeles Clippers without Gobert having lived up to expectations, has generated a wave of criticism around the Frenchman.

Rudy Gobert has 0 blocks in back-to-back games for the first time since … Last year’s playoff series vs the Nuggets. (Submitted by @ jonathan329) pic.twitter.com/VoJWiaalOF – StatMuse (@statmuse) June 19, 2021

Their defensive influence in recent games has dropped drastically, registering only 2 blocks and 4 steals if the four encounters are added. Impossible to stop the offensive flow of a team like Clippers if the best defender of the team evades that way and is unable to intimidate and change shots. In addition, Gobert’s mobility has been very limited, seeing himself without arguments to go out and take cornering outside shots, his responsibility in most cases with the defensive gear raised by Snyder. The other time he had two consecutive games without putting a single stopper was last year in the postseason against the Denver Nuggets, which only confirms his inability to perform at the expected level in peak moments.

The Clippers hit 13 corner threes tonight. The 4th most by any team in the last 25 seasons. (h / t @johnschuhmann) pic.twitter.com/jIKt7WH8ow – StatMuse (@statmuse) June 19, 2021

One data perfectly sums up their poor individual and collective role last night, registering a poor -24 on the +/-, this being the worst data of the entire team. Dramatic way to end the season for Utah Jazz, who finds that he has offered one of the greatest contracts in NBA history to a player who keeps failing every time the decisive moment comes when he has to step forward. Rudy gobert he is far from being an accomplished NBA star.