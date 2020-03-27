Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, the first two NBA players who tested positive for coronavirus, the tests have been carried out again after the relevant two weeks of quarantine have passed and they have given negative results. Thus, the scare has passed for the two Utah Jazz players, who did not develop the disease despite their positives.

