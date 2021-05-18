Rudy Giuliani’s son announces his candidacy for Governor of New York

The son of Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and former mayor of New York, announced Tuesday that he will seek to be elected as governor of New York state, a Democratic stronghold.

“Together we will revive New York,” tweeted Andrew Giuliani, 35, who was a White House adviser for the four years of the Trump administration.

“I was born into politics, it’s in my DNA,” he declared in an interview with the conservative New York Post tabloid.

“Giuliani versus Cuomo (…) it’s like Mohamed Ali versus Joe Frazier, we can sell tickets at Madison Square Garden,” he added, evoking “the fight of the century” in 1971 in New York in which the favorite, Mohamed Ali, lost.

If Andrew Giuliani wins the Republican primaries for the gubernatorial election, he could face outgoing Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in office since 2011.

The 63-year-old Cuomo’s third term expires at the end of 2022, but this governor considered a hero during the 2020 pandemic has recently been weakened by a series of scandals.

He was accused of sexual harassment by several women who worked with him, of hiding the extent of COVID deaths in nursing homes, and of having state government employees work on his memoir on the pandemic.

For the book published in 2020, he received a rare advance of $ 3.1 million, and should receive yet two million more before 2022, according to New York media.

Many Democrats called for his resignation at the beginning of the year, but Cuomo refuses to leave and rejects all the accusations against him.

The New York State Attorney General is investigating the allegations, as is a committee of the state legislature, but there is no date for delivery of its findings.

The announcement of the candidacy of Andrew Giuliani takes place at a time when his father is in the crosshairs of federal justice.

Manhattan prosecutors raided his New York home and office in late April as part of an investigation into his activities in Ukraine. The former mayor of New York and his son Andrew say that the operation was politically motivated.

With information from AFP

© Agence France-Presse