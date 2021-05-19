Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew announces his candidacy for governor of New York

15 minutes. Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York mayor and lawyer for Donald Trump, Rudy Guiliani, confirmed on Tuesday that he will run as a candidate for governor of New York State in next year’s elections.

Andrew Giuliani, 35, was a White House adviser to Trump. He presented his candidacy this Tuesday under the slogan “Together we will bring back New York“(Together we will bring New York back) after announcing its intentions last April.

In a video posted on Twitter where he appears in the central Times Square with the American flag in the background, Giuliani criticized the decisions made by the current governor, Andrew Cuomo, around the coronavirus pandemic.

“At the first sign of a problem, they choose to shut everything down, they take away our freedoms, they impose a quarantine on healthy people, they ask for help and when it arrives they don’t use it, they send the sick to infect our elders, and then they try to hide it” declares the aspiring governor, who has never held an elected position.

Although officially running by the Republican Party, Giuliani told local media who enters politics “for all New Yorkers”.

He also underscored the fact that Cuomo was accused by several women of sexual harassment. This is something that both the New York Attorney General’s Office and a judicial committee of the Legislative Assembly are investigating.

“They promote women’s rights, but they exploit and harass them,” she asserts in the video of just over two minutes.

In addition, Giuliani highlights in his electoral message his New York origin, since his father is also from the city of skyscrapers. “I know who we are, what we can be, and where we need to go“he noted in the video.

Tension in the elections

An election that faced Cuomo and Giuliani would offer a clash between two influential New York families, since the father of the current governor, Mario Cuomo, held that position for three terms and the oldest of the Giuliani was mayor of the Big Apple between 1994 and 2001.

The tension would also be important because of the Giulianis’ closeness to Trump, with whom Cuomo repeatedly clashed in recent years.

Cuomo, who has denied all the harassment allegations against him, has been in office since 2011. In fact, he expressed his intention to run for reelection for a fourth term in 2022.