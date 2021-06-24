Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s lawyer’s professional license suspended

The attorney license of Rudy Giuliani in upstate New York was suspended on Thursday, as a state court of appeals considered that he had lied by arguing that to his client, the former President Donald Trump, they stole the elections in the United States.

Giuliani, 77, a former United States attorney in Manhattan and former mayor of New York, was sanctioned for making unsubstantiated claims in court, testimonies before legislators, press conferences and other media appearances on voter fraud.

The Manhattan Appellate Division, made up of five justices, found “incontrovertible” evidence that Giuliani made “demonstrably false and misleading statements before the courts, legislators, and the public” while trying to overturn the presidential election, which Democrat Joe won. Biden.

These false statements were made to improperly reinforce (Giuliani’s) narrative that, due to widespread electoral fraud, the victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client, “the court said.

We conclude that the defendant’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and justifies the provisional suspension of the practice of law, “he added.

Giuliani could not immediately be reached for comment.

The court said that Giuliani made numerous false statements about the voting in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania, including that hundreds of thousands of absentee or deceased votes had been improperly counted.

He highlighted a Pennsylvania court hearing on November 17 in which Giuliani alleged widespread electoral fraud, despite the fact that his formal written complaint on behalf of Trump did not mention it.

The court also rejected Giuliani’s argument that the investigation into his conduct violated his constitutional right to freedom of expression and suggested that the suspension could be permanent.

Giuliani’s suspension takes effect immediately, pending new proceedings before a attorney complaints committee that he had recommended her.

The suspension adds to Giuliani’s legal woes. Manhattan federal prosecutors have been examining his business in Ukraine, including whether he violated lobbying laws by acting as an unregistered foreign agent while working as a lawyer for Trump.

Giuliani began representing Trump in April 2018, when special counsel Robert Mueller was investigating Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

emb