The debate has been alive for a long time and has no easy answer. Could the best teams in Europe compete in the NBA? A merger between European and American basketball is not close, but Rudy Fernandez you have a clear opinion. “I am sure we could compete in the NBA. We already beat Oklahoma a while ago (142-137 in 2016) and although it does not have to do with a regular season, I am convinced that we would do well. It is already being seen how big NBA players come to Europe, like Mirotic, because they know the enormous level there is here, “said a man who reaffirmed his intention to attend the Tokyo 2021 Olympics in words for ..