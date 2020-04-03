In an interview released yesterday by EP, Rudy Fernandez He analyzed the moment he is living at the moment with the coronavirus break and reviewed a bit of the whole situation they are experiencing in the Real Madrid dressing room. First of all, he does not see anything clear about playing in the month of July. At least, it looks strange:

“It would be very strange to play in July, now we are waiting for what the competitions are saying. Today I have been able to read that the CBA has been postponed until more information about the state of the country is known. So, right now, I am quiet”.

Obviously, the Mallorcan explains that he is missing the competition very much: “I miss the matches and the competition of each training session. Now, at home, luckily, I can work in a gym that I have quite equipped, I do an hour of exercise every day Especially what works for my back. They are very aware of us from the club. “

Rudy Fernández … defend, attack, fight … the most complete player in Europe .. @ rudy5fernandez pic.twitter.com/F7KZ08VjMo

– Miguel (@ MiguelASB78) March 30, 2020

He said that Trey Thompkins, his partner who tested positive for coronavirus, has already recovered: “We are in contact with the WhatsApp group and Trey Thompkins is already fully recovered.”

He acknowledged missing his former teammate Luka Doncic, whom he praised: “I miss him a lot, he is a great player and a great person, that is what is making him grow. He is almost dominating the NBA and he deserves it “

On his future, he acknowledged that he would love to be a coach: “I am considering it. I am not watching anything about basketball and I do not know if I would like to. Maybe I like training the youth team more. I like being with young people because they put a lot of interest and that fills me up a lot. “

.